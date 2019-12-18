HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person inside an apartment building on Roleika Drive around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim.

There is a heavy police presence on Roleika Drive as police investigate the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.