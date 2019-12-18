Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dartmouth stabbing
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:49AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:39PM AST
HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person inside an apartment building on Roleika Drive around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.
Police haven’t released any details about the victim.
There is a heavy police presence on Roleika Drive as police investigate the incident.
No other details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
