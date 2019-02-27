

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton Police Force responded to 14 collisions Tuesday, including a crash that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were responding to a two-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive shortly before 5 p.m. when another multi-vehicle collision happened on the same stretch of road.

Police say the second crash involved a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.

One driver had to be extracted from his vehicle by the Fredericton Fire Department. The 27-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say two female drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe whiteout conditions were a factor in the collision.

No one was injured in the first collision on Riverside Drive, and police say there were no injuries in 12 additional collisions reported Tuesday.

Police say strong winds and blowing snow hampered road conditions throughout the day.