HALIFAX -- One man is in custody and another is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Saint John, N.B., Sunday evening.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force responded just before 8 p.m. to an area near King’s Square, where they found an unconscious man.

The 56-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where he remains in serious condition with head injuries.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the assault.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been in the King’s Square area at the time of the assault, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.