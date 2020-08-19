HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation in Bridgewater, N.S.

Officers with the Bridgewater Police Service responded to reports of an altercation on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a bleeding man on the sidewalk.

The man, who is in his 20s, sustained serious injuries. He was given First Aid and taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital, where he remains.

Police believe the man had been stabbed with an edged weapon, but say no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police say information is limited at this time, due to the severity of the man’s injuries and the medical treatment he requires. However, investigators believe some people witnessed the altercation and that the people involved in the incident are known to one another.

Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Service or Crime Stoppers.