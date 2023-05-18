Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Sandy Point Road and Jack Street around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police say he was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Saint John Police Force’s Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services teams were called to investigate.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and say no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area with dash-cam or video surveillance taken at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

