HALIFAX -- A man in in critical condition with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, a man walked onto George St. in downtwon Sydney and was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by EHS with serious injuries, and remains in critical condition.

Police were initially trying to identify the man. They said Monday morning that the Sydney man has been identified and is in his 40s.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and seized the vehicle for inspection. There is no word on whether charges will be laid.