A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Dieppe, N.B.

The RCMP say the crash happened on Amirault Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling south when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police say the 51-year-old man is from Memramcook, N.B.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.