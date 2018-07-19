Featured
Man in critical condition after motorcycle collides with truck in Dieppe
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:12AM ADT
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Dieppe, N.B.
The RCMP say the crash happened on Amirault Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling south when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police say the 51-year-old man is from Memramcook, N.B.
The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.