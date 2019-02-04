

CTV Atlantic





Firefighters in Saint John discovered a man who was unconscious and not breathing while responding to an early morning fire.

The fire broke out at a three-storey apartment building on Waterloo Street just before 5 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the third floor believed to be caused by a grease fire in the kitchen.

“Eventually the fire from that burned through some plastic piping, which in turn put the fire out, but the resulting smoke from the fire gave us one victim at the scene,” said Chief Brian Wilson of the Saint John Fire Department.

The man was rescued from the building and the fire department says although he was breathing, his condition was critical when he was taken from the scene.

Three other people were also rescued from the building, one who had mobility issues and two who were sleeping.