Man in custody after alleged assault involving weapon: N.S. RCMP

A man is in custody in connection with an alleged assault in Millbrook, N.S., early Monday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP says the area of Nelson Road was contained around 5 a.m., due to the incident, which allegedly involved several people and an armed man.

Officers are responding to a report of an assault involving several people in the Nelson Rd area of Millbrook, Pictou Co. One man is armed. Members are on scene; the location is contained. Please stay away as police to their work. Updates will be provided as more info is avail. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 7, 2022 Update, 6:15 a.m.: No one has been injured. Please continue to avoid the Nelson Road area and expect to see a large police presence. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 7, 2022

Few details have been released, however, a man who was reportedly armed was arrested around 7 a.m.

Update, 7:10 a.m.: The situation on Nelson Road has ended safely. The individual is in custody. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 7, 2022

No injuries have been reported.