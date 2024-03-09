ATLANTIC
    • Man in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck  The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 
    RCMP in Nova Scotia say one man is in custody after possible shots were fired in Millbrook, N.S.

    In a post to X, formerly Twitter, police say there is heavy police presence near Willow Street, and are asking residents to avoid the area.

    Police say one man is in custody, but no additional information is available.

    Additional updates will follow, according to the RCMP.

