Man in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say one man is in custody after possible shots were fired in Millbrook, N.S.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, police say there is heavy police presence near Willow Street, and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Please be advised of heavy police presence near Willow St. in #Millbrook. RCMPNS officers are on scene investigating possible shots fired. One man is in custody. Avoid the area. Additional updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/kkeysa5NLF — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 9, 2024

Police say one man is in custody, but no additional information is available.

Additional updates will follow, according to the RCMP.

