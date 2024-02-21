Man in custody after Saint John police officer stabbed
One man is in custody and a police officer was sent to hospital after a disturbing incident in Saint John Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to a Canadian Tire store on Fairview Boulevard just after 8:00 p.m. to reports of a man with a knife, causing a disturbance inside the building.
Upon arrival, one officer was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested a short time later.
"It's not a common occurrence for our officers to get injured in the course of their duties," Saint John police Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca told reporters.
"So as you can imagine, it is unnerving at any point in time for an officer to be injured, and certainly in this type of situation, where one of our officers has to get medical treatment in the hospital."
Police said Major Crime and Forensics would remain on the scene for a while, and they asked Saint Johners to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Saint John police.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
