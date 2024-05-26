Man in custody after shots fired in Dartmouth:police

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police say they are currently on the scene of a weapons offense on Valkyrie Crescent in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Police said several shots were fired into a parked car.

    There were no injuries and a male was arrested moments later, police said.

    The male is still in custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

