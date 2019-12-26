HALIFAX --

Police in Fredericton are investigating after a man was assaulted and injured with a weapon early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, at around 2:17 a.m., Fredericton Police Force members responded to an Assault with a Weapons call at a Southside apartment.

Police took one male suspect into custody without incident.

Police say one male victim sustained minor injuries, and was treated in hospital and released.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 506-460-2300.

The investigation is ongoing.