HALIFAX -- A man is in custody following an assault on Wednesday morning in Riverview, New Brunswick.

At around 8 a.m., Codiac RCMP responded to an incident at 22 Frost Street after a man assaulted another man. Police say knives were involved in the assault.

Police took a 35-year-old Riverview man into custody for aggravated assault. RCMP adds the victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say the men are known to each other.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police continued to remain on scene investigating and questioning neighbours.

The investigation continues.