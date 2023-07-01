Man in Halifax accused of sexually assaulting girl inside a store

Police in Halifax have charged a man with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16.

Investigators say the alleged attack was reported last Wednesday afternoon from the Value Village store on Chain Lake Drive.

Police allege that a 31-year-old man in the store sexually assaulted a female youth who was not known to him.

They say the suspect fled the store and was later arrested.

He was also charged with exposing himself to a person under the age of 16.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.