Man in hospital after Dartmouth shooting

A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dartmouth on Sunday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire near Brookside Avenue. According to police, a residence and a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues. At this time, investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident and police are asking the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video footage from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.