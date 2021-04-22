HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital and police are investigating after an all-terrain vehicle crashed on a Halifax street late Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 10:55 p.m. on April 21, officers responded to the 100-block of Hebridean Drive in the Herring Cove neighbourhood, after a witness reported a crash involving an ATV.

Upon arrival, police located an injured adult male. He was transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.