Man in hospital following shooting in downtown Halifax

A man is in hospital after Halifax police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. after someone reported a man had been shot in the lower torso on the 1600 block of Argyle Street.

Police say they found a 22-year-old man with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators closed part of Sackville Street between Argyle and Grafton Streets while they were on scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.