    • Man in hospital following two-vehicle collision in Springbrook: P.E.I RCMP

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.

    A man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Springbrook, P.E.I.

    East Prince RCMP says it responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 20 in Springbrook on Thursday around 11 a.m.

    RCMP say early indications show the crash involved a dump truck and a pick-up truck that collided head on when the pick-up crossed the centerline.

    Police say the man who was sent to hospital was seriously injured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

