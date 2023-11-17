Man in hospital following two-vehicle collision in Springbrook: P.E.I RCMP

A man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Springbrook, P.E.I.

East Prince RCMP says it responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 20 in Springbrook on Thursday around 11 a.m.

RCMP say early indications show the crash involved a dump truck and a pick-up truck that collided head on when the pick-up crossed the centerline.

Police say the man who was sent to hospital was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

