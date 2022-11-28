Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash in Halifax area

Police in Halifax are investigating a crash on Highway 103 that sent a man to hospital Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in Timberlea.

According to the RCMP, a Volkswagen Passat was driving east between exits three and four when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

Paramedics airlifted the driver, a 29-year-old man, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash.

A collision reconstructionist went to the crash site and an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but is now open.