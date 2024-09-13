Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in Canning, N.S.

ATLANTIC
    A 45-year-old man from Gaspereau Mountain, N.S., was sent to hospital following a motorcycle crash in Canning, N.S.

    Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Highway 221 near Pereau Road around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

    When police arrived, they learned the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

    The rider was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 221 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

