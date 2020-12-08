HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Colchester County is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train in Truro, N.S., on Tuesday.

Truro Police Service say at 12:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a freight train striking a male pedestrian who was in a unauthorized area of the railway tracks.

The man sustained serious injuries and has been transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

Traffic in downtown Truro has been impacted as some rail crossings continue to be blocked by the stationary train.

Both Truro police and CN police remain on scene and are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Truro police.