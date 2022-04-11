Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.

Police say officers found a man in his 40s with an injury “consistent with being stabbed with an edged weapon.”

The man was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Police say he is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police say the suspect is a white male who is believed to be in his early to mid-40s.

Portions of the sidewalk and general area were closed to pedestrians while police remained on scene Monday night. The sidewalks and walkways have since been reopened.

No other details have been released at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call 902-490-5020.