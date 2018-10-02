

CTV Atlantic





A man is seriously injured after he became pinned between two trucks at a work site in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Tuesday morning.

Tantallon RCMP received a report that a man had been struck by a dump truck on Pockwock Road at 7:41 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the man had become pinned between two trucks.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police say no charges will be laid.

The investigation has been handed over to the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education.