Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls

A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.

Members of the Saint John Police Force and other emergency personnel responded to the scene around 8:47 a.m.

Paramedics respond to the Reversing Falls after a person fell from the bridge on June 3, 2022. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Police say initial reports suggested that the man had fallen from the bridge.

They found the 33-year-old man at the bottom of a steep embankment beside the bridge. Police say the man was injured, but conscious.

The man told police that he had tripped and accidentally fallen down the embankment and had been there for several hours.

The Saint John Fire Department, Canadian Coast Guard and Ambulance New Brunswick all assisted police in the rescue.

Emergency crews aid in the rescue of a person at the Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B., on June 3, 2022. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Police say the man was rescued from the embankment, transported to the Coast Guard boat, and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the incident is under investigation. No other details have been released.