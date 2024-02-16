ATLANTIC
    • Man injured in early-morning shooting: New Glasgow police

    The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic) The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic)
    New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating after a shooting left one man injured on Friday.

    Officers responded to a home in the 400 block area of Washington Street around 5:40 a.m.

    According to a news release from police, a 30-year-old man was reportedly shot outside of the home sometime between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., which resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say the man was already at the Aberdeen Hospital when officers arrived on scene.

    Police believe there is no immediate threat to public safety and officers remained on the scene Friday afternoon as the investigation continues.

