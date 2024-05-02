ATLANTIC
    • Man involved in Dartmouth, N.S., emergency alert earlier this week turns himself in

    David John Campbell is pictured in a handout photo from the Halifax Regional Police. David John Campbell is pictured in a handout photo from the Halifax Regional Police.
    A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that happened earlier this week in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Gaston Road after receiving reports of a man allegedly threatening people known to him.

    Police say the man fled the area on foot before officers arrived. The area was searched and officers were unable to find the suspect.

    Police said out of an abundance of caution, an emergency alert was issued about an hour later warning the public to be on the lookout for a "dangerous man" with a firearm.

    Police later confirmed the man involved was 49-year-old David John Campbell.

    Halifax Regional Police says Campbell was arrested Wednesday night after turning himself into police.

    Campbell is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

    • assault
    • uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
    • failing to comply with conditions of a probation order

