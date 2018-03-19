

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a three-vehicle crash north of Tracadie, N.B., Monday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happed along Highway 11 near Six Roads, N.B., around 1:30 p.m.

Police believe a car crossed the centre line and collided with a transport truck hauling logs.

Police say the driver of the car, who was from Cantons de Basque, died at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the RCMP.

“A second vehicle was also involved in the crash when it was unable to avoid the collision,” police said in a new release. “The driver, a 27-year-old woman and two children under the age of five, were not injured."

Police say during the crash, the driver of the transport truck lost control and went off the overpass into the road below.

The 43-year-old driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.