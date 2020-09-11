HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle left the road near Woodstock, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 105 in Northampton, N.B., shortly after 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road and rolled over.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Upper Woodstock, N.B., was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

A 20-year-old man from Woodstock, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.