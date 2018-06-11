

CTV Atlantic





One man is dead and another is in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Halifax.

Lower Sackville RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 2 at Abilene Avenue in Wellington, N.S., at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an 80-year-old man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A 19-year-old man, who was in the second vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.