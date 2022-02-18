Man killed in ATV crash in Cookville, N.S.

One man is dead following an ATV crash on Pine Grove Road in Cookville, N.S.

The RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the collision around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said the ATV was travelling on Pine Grove Road when it lost control and struck a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant, a 44-year-old Lunenburg County man, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Pine Grove Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.