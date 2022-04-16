Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police

A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.

At around 1:37 a.m., police responded to a weapons call in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street.

When they got there, officers found a man who was shot and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

As of 10 a.m., Brunswick Street was closed between Artz Street and Gerrish Street.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.