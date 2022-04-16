Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police

A Halifax police cruiser parked on Uniacke Street as part of the investigation into a homicide early Saturday morning in the city’s north end. (Alex MacIsaac/CTV) A Halifax police cruiser parked on Uniacke Street as part of the investigation into a homicide early Saturday morning in the city’s north end. (Alex MacIsaac/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island