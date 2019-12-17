HALIFAX -- A man has died following a three-vehicle collision at a busy intersection in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the crash at the corner of Connaught Avenue and Bayers Road at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 40-year-old Halifax man died in hospital just before 7 p.m. His name has not been released.

Police say there are “multiple injuries” as a result of the crash, but they haven’t said exactly how many people are injured, or how serious their injuries are.

Police say it is too early to pinpoint the exact cause of the crash, but they believe speed was a factor.

Bayers Road at Connaught Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday evening as investigators remained on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact police.