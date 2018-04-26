Featured
Man killed in three-vehicle collision in northern N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 12:44PM ADT
A man has died following a three-vehicle collision in northern New Brunswick.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 11 in Madran, N.B. around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it appears a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a southbound vehicle. A third vehicle, which was also travelling south, was unable to avoid the crash.
A 60-year-old man from Petit-Rocher, who was the driver and lone occupant of the first vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 23-year-old man from Dieppe, who was the driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 39-year-old woman from Nova Scotia, who was the driver of the third vehicle, was not injured.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.