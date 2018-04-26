

A man has died following a three-vehicle collision in northern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 11 in Madran, N.B. around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a southbound vehicle. A third vehicle, which was also travelling south, was unable to avoid the crash.

A 60-year-old man from Petit-Rocher, who was the driver and lone occupant of the first vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man from Dieppe, who was the driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old woman from Nova Scotia, who was the driver of the third vehicle, was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.