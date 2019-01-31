

A man is dead after two vehicles collided in the Halifax area Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police and emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Old Sambro Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say a car was travelling inbound on Old Sambro Road when it collided with an outbound SUV, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

The 45-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old male driver of the SUV was treated at the scene and released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A section of Old Sambro Road was closed to traffic for several hours as police attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say the collision is under investigation, but road conditions were poor at the time.