

CTV Atlantic





A two-vehicle collision in Upper Tantallan, N.S., has claimed the life of a 64-year-old man from Lunenburg County.

RCMP was called to the crash on Highway 103 just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he was driving a 2006 Saturn Ion when it was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. Officers say both vehicles were traveling west bound at the time.

According to RCMP, the driver of the Cavalier, a 17-year-old male also from Lunenburg County, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As a result of the crash Highway 103 was closed for several hours.

RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.