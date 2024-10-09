Man known to many as 'Spryfield legend' puts a smile on the faces of Nova Scotians

Everyone in the Spryfield, N.S., area knows the name Danny Slade as he walks Herring Cove Road receiving honks, waves and smiles from members of the community.

Slade says people can see him just about anywhere in the community.

“Up on Graystone... or even downtown when I have to go there,” says Slade.

According to those who live nearby, Slade is known as the "Spryfield legend" and has been for over a decade. For Slade, it's all about spreading joy within the community.

“I choose to be my own kind of person. I choose to be a nice person, I choose to be compassionate and kind, loyal and selfless, just about everything positive,” explains Slade.

Slade is currently 32-years old and Thursday is his birthday. A few facts Slade wants to share about himself are his lucky numbers are five and 10 and he was born on the tenth day in the tenth month. His four favourite colours are blue, green, purple and red.

Slade says it was after high school, around 14 years ago, when he started waving to drivers on Herring Cove Road and it was all to see his friends.

“It just gives me something to do in my spare time, you know. I love being able to stand where I can see everyone passing by and I am really close with my friends from high school and we graduated in 2010. I wasn't ready to say goodbye to them just yet and so I would go to certain corners and stand wherever I thought I might be able to see some of them,” says Slade.

Slade has accrued quite the fan base and locals say his waves and smiles mean a lot.

"He brings cheer to the neighbourhood and he's always waving to people and people beep their horns at him and everything, so it's nice,” says Wayne Hirtle, a Spryfield N.S., resident.

For Slade, the reactions are everything.

"They just go in a frenzy and raise the roof. In fact I think they would stop in the middle of the road to come over and just say hi to me,” says Slade.

"It makes me feel like a celebrity."

Many would say he is a celebrity that sets a good example for others.

"He just shows the nature of how nice humans can be and that's a nice thing to see,” says Nicolae Orengo, a Halifax resident.

Slade says he is on Herring Cove Road every day as long as the weather is nice. He typically walks the area from around 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It's better to be a good person and a lot of people to care about you by your side than to be a bad person and enemies that are distant from you,” says Slade.

For those wanting to follow along on his journey online as well can find him on Instagram.

