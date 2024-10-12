Man missing near Milton, N.S., found deceased

A 70-year-old man who was reported missing Friday in Milton, N.S., has been found deceased.

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, said an RCMP news release. No other details were provided.

On Friday, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Queens District RCMP in Liverpool, N.S., asked the public for help locating 70-year-old, Brian Everett of Western Head in a news release.

