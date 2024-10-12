ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man missing near Milton, N.S., found deceased

    RCMP
    Share

    A 70-year-old man who was reported missing Friday in Milton, N.S., has been found deceased.

    The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, said an RCMP news release. No other details were provided.

    On Friday, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Queens District RCMP in Liverpool, N.S., asked the public for help locating 70-year-old, Brian Everett of Western Head in a news release

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News