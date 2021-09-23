HALIFAX -- A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision last November.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020, officers responded to the area of Manawagonish Road in relation to a motor vehicle collision.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained from the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old man, was arrested on scene for impaired driving.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Totten pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death on Sept. 20, and will return to court on Nov. 4 to be sentenced.