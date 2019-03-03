

CTV Atlantic





Windsor District RCMP responded to a fatal ATV crash off of New Cheverie Road near Summerville, N.S. just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A 60-year-old man from Hants County was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or persons were involved.

Preliminary investigations showed the lone rider overturned the ATV and was trapped underneath.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.