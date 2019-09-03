

The RCMP say a man reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County has been found safe.

Malcolm Armstrong left his home in Granville Beach, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday. The 69-year-old man was reported missing when he failed to return home.

Police searched Armstrong’s home and property and the surrounding areas. RCMP Police Dog Services, local search crews, and air support also assisted in the search.

Police said Wednesday that Armstrong had been found and is safe. They didn’t provide any other details.