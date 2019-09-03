Featured
Man reported missing in Annapolis County found safe
Malcolm Armstrong left his home in Granville Beach, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 5:01PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:18PM ADT
The RCMP say a man reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County has been found safe.
Malcolm Armstrong left his home in Granville Beach, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday. The 69-year-old man was reported missing when he failed to return home.
Police searched Armstrong’s home and property and the surrounding areas. RCMP Police Dog Services, local search crews, and air support also assisted in the search.
Police said Wednesday that Armstrong had been found and is safe. They didn’t provide any other details.