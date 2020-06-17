Advertisement
Man rescued from Chocolate Lake treated for life-threatening injuries
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 8:29PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 8:34PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax.
The call came in at about 3:10 p.m.
Police say rescue crews, including Halifax Fire and Emergency Health Services located the adult male, who had gone under the water in Chocolate Lake.
He was treated in hospital for what police describe as "life-threatening injuries."