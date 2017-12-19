

CTV Atlantic





A man is safe after he was rescued from a drifting ice floe in northeastern New Brunswick Monday evening.

The RCMP received a call shortly before 7 p.m. that someone might have been trapped on an ice floe off Pointe-Canot, N.B.

When officers arrived on scene, other people had gathered along the shore and confirmed they too had heard cries for help.

Police say it was difficult to pinpoint the man’s exact location due to the fact that it was dark, and the ice floe kept drifting, so his calls for help kept changing location.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax sent a plane to the scene, which used a spotlight to illuminate the area, and helped locate the man.

A fire department rescue boat then responded to the scene and firefighters rescued the man.

Police say the 48-year-old man was quite cold, but he was able to return home after being checked by paramedics.

Police believe the man was fishing when he became trapped on the ice floe.