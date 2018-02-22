

A man who became stranded on a piece of ice floating in New Brunswick’s Petitcodiac River has been rescued.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene in Dieppe, N.B. shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Marc Cormier, the district chief of the Dieppe Fire Department, said attempts were made to reach the man at two bridges in the area, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

"We had six teams strategically located along the riverbanks so once he was passing one location we had teams waiting for him down the river," says Cormier.

More than 30 members of three different fire departments were called to the scene, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, a helicopter from Halifax, and an airplane from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The man eventually jumped from the ice floe and was brought to safety by rescue crews.

He was taken to hospital with hypothermia and upper body injuries.

It isn’t clear as to how he ended up on the ice floe.



