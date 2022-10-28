Man robbed while withdrawing money from Dartmouth ATM

Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a robbery in Dartmouth on Thursday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., members of the Halifax Regional Police were notified that a man had been robbed while withdrawing money from an ATM at the TD Bank on Portland Street.

According to police, two men assaulted the victim, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the area in a dark SUV, traveling down Portland Street toward the intersection with Prince Albert Road. Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described by police as a white man in his 30s, approximately five-foot-eight with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses and a hoodie at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described by police as a Black man in his 40s, who is also five-foot-eight with a stocky build and wearing a hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.