Man robs Lower Sackville gas station at gunpoint: N.S. RCMP

Police in the Halifax area are searching for a suspect after a Lower Sackville gas station was robbed by a man with a gun.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax District RCMP responded to a panic alarm triggered at the Shell gas station on Sackville Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered an armed robbery had just taken place.

According to police, the suspect is described as a slim man wearing blue jeans, a black-hooded jacket and a mask with whiskers printed on it. Police say the man entered the gas station, displayed his firearm, and was given an undisclosed number of cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

An RCMP press release issued Sunday noted that no one was injured during the incident.

Despite efforts from RCMP officers and Police Dog Services, the suspect wasn’t found.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 902-490-5020.