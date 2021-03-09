Advertisement
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Dieppe, N.B. Purolator
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 11:27PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 12:45PM AST
HALIFAX -- Codiac RCMP say a 43-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious -- but non-life-threatening injuries -- after he was stabbed twice in Dieppe, N.B.
Police says they were called to the Purolator Courier facilities on Champlain Streetaround 5:30 Tuesday evening after an altercation between two men who are known to each other.
Police says witnesses gave a good description of the suspect and he was arrested a short time later near the area.
A 34-year-old man is in custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday.