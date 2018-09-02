

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds in Sydney last night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a call of an injured man on Liberty Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, but police believe he was stabbed just a few blocks over on Dorchester Street.

Police believe this was not a random act, and they are searching for 22-year-old Christian Michael Lewis from Sydeny who is facing wapons charges in connection with the incident.

The victim remains in Cape Breton Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).