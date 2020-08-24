HALIFAX -- A man's body was found in Halifax Harbour, near Seaview Park, on Monday evening.

The Canadian Coast Guard reported the discovery to Halifax Regional Police around 6:30 p.m.

"There is no initial evidence to suggest that the person met with foul play, however Halifax Regional Police will be assisting the Medical Examiner to identify the person and determine the cause of death," Halifax police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.