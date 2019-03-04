Featured
Man's body found in Moncton nature park
Police have not determined the cause of death but they do say foul play is not suspected.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 9:56PM AST
A man's body was discovered Monday near a trail in Moncton's Irishtown Nature Park.
Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded after a passerby discovered the remains.
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
The man has not been identified.